The Gathering Stormont

A deal to restore government in Northern Ireland has finally been struck and Stormont is set to return. So what was the decisive factor? Who are the big winners? And what are the chances of this deal actually holding? Peter Foster of the Financial Times joins the IfG team to reflect on a historic week.

It is four years since the UK left the EU – so how has life outside the single market and the customs union been working out? With new border checks set to be introduced in 2024, the pod team review the state of Brexit.

Plus: Just how transparent is government – and what could it do to show a willingness to open up rather than cover up?
 

