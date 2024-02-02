Metallic Cartridge Reloading class at Henges Shooting Range Feb. 9 will enable ammo independence

Body

EUREKA, Mo.—Shooters can at times face a challenge—finding ammunition. It might be hard to come by, expensive to purchase, or both. But what if you could make your own? You could enjoy shooting independent of the ammunition market. You’ll also gain the satisfaction of learning to reload it yourself. Getting started is easier than you might think.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a Metallic Cartridge Reloading class Friday, Feb. 9 from 6-8 p.m. at the Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Eureka. The program is free open to all ages.

The program will show shooters how to economically get started in reloading their own handgun or rifle ammunition. Participants will learn what equipment is needed, the different kinds of powders, bullets, brass, and other materials. Shooters will discover how to customize the loads to their own firearms particular target or game they are pursing. Safety precautions will also be emphasized.

The class will break the process down into simple procedures to get newcomers started. This hands on program is suitable for the beginner who has never reloaded before. Henges Shooting Range staff will demonstrate the process and then give participants the chance to get some real experience in reloading ammunition themselves during the class. All equipment and materials will be provided.

The Metallic Cartridge Reloading class is free, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4hE.

The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269 in Eureka.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.