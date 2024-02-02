Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs and Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24B1000808

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 1725 hours on 02/01/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 North MM36, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Fentanyl

ACCUSED: Montel Harris

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holyoke, MA

ACCUSED: Tatiana Rivera

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police were on patrol conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 91 in the Rockingham area. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of the posted 65mph zone and conducted a traffic stop on it. While on the stop, Troopers witnessed an object thrown out of the vehicle. The object was located and presumed to contain illegal substances. The operator, Montel Harris of Holyoke MA, and the passenger, Tatiana Rivera of Westfield MA, were arrested for possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine and suspicion of DUI. They were transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and later issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 02/02/24 at 12:30 pm. Both Harris and Rivera were lodged at SSCF after the completion of processing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/02/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $2500 (Harris) / $500 (Rivera)

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

