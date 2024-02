Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, February 2, 2024

Friday, February 2, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2024

View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.

Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Friday, February 2, 2024 – 1:30 PM OR AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR

– Room 322



SB 159/a HIGHER EDUCATION TRUST FUND (CAMPOS)

CS/SB 6 CANNABIS REGULATION CHANGES (DUHIGG/ROMERO A.)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177

Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177

Zoom Call: 1 (669) 444 9171



EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Friday, February 2, 2024 – 9:30 AM – Room 311

SB 211 SCIENCE EDUCATION PROMOTION FUND (PADILLA)

SB 219 NALOXONE NASAL SPRAY IN HIGH SCHOOLS (MAESTAS)

SB 235 HIGHER ED STUDENT RETENTION & GRADUATION (MAESTAS)

SB 239 LOTTERY SCHOLARSHIP CHANGES (MUÑOZ/HEMPHILL)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412

Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412

Zoom Call: 1 (669) 900 9128

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE –

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Friday, February 2, 2024 – 1:00 PM or 1/2 HR after floor session ends. – Room 311

SB 210 HEALTH CARE FUND PURPOSE FUNDING (PADILLA)

SB 195 FELONY ENTERING RETAIL ESTABLISHMENTS (MUÑOZ/PADILLA)

SB 14 HEALTH CARE AUTHORITY (STEFANICS/STEWART)

SB 15 HEALTH CARE CONSOLIDATION OVERSIGHT ACT (DUHIGG/STEFANICS)

SB 96 INCREASE ATTEMPTED MURDER PENALTY (MAESTAS)

SB 138 CREATE DEMOLITION FUND (MAESTAS)

SB 236 METRO DEVELOPMENT PROJECT GRT INCREMENTS (HAMBLEN/PARAJÓN)

SB 224 HEALTH CARE CONSOLIDATION OVERSIGHT (DUHIGG)

SB 234 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES (RODRIGUEZ)

Saturday, February 2, 2024 – 10:00 AM – Room 311

SB 16 CRIMINAL COMPETENCY DETERMINATION (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 17 HEALTH CARE DELIVERY & ACCESS ACT (STEFANICS/GALLEGOS)

SB 139 MEDICAID TRUST FUND (MUÑOZ/RODRIGUEZ)

SB 223 MEDICAID TRUST FUND (SHARER)

SB 240 CYFD TRAUMA-INFORMED TRAINING (HEMPHILL)

SB 244 GOV’T TOTAL QUALITY MANAGEMENT TRAINING (GONZALES)

Join Zoom Meeting:

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647

Webinar ID: 812 8733 6647

Zoom Call: 1 (719) 359 4580

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Friday, February 2, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 1/2 hour after floor session – Room 321



CS/SB 88 ELECTRONIC DRIVER’S LICENSE CREDENTIALS (GONZALES/GARCIA)

SB 127 PROFESSIONAL PSYCHOLOGIST ACT CHANGES (SOULES)

SB 145 PUBLIC BODIES & FEDERAL IMMIGRATION VIOLATION

(DUHIGG/ORTIZ Y PINO)

*SB 152 CYFD INVESTIGATIONS & BACKGROUND CHECKS (HEMPHILL)

SB 237 REVISED UNIFORM UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ACT (NIBERT/CERVANTES)

SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE PROCEDURES

https://www.nmlegis.gov/Entity/Senate/Documents/SJC_Procedures_23.pdf

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362

Webinar ID: 815 0254 3362

Zoom Call: 1 (253) 205 0468

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair

Friday, February 2, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321

SCHROER, JEN PAUL appointment

AGING & LONG-TERM SERVICES DEPARTMENT (WIRTH)

SJR 2 BOARD OF REGENTS NOMINATING COMMITTEES, CA

(STEINBORN/HEMPHILL)

SJR 5 PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREE HEALTH CARE FUND, CA (GONZALES)

SJM 1 SUPPORT NATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE BANK (TALLMAN)

SJR 6 CYFD COMMISSION & EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CA (ORTIZ Y PINO/CHÁVEZ)

SJR 16 COUNTY OFFICIAL SALARIES, CA (NEVILLE/CERVANTES)

SJM 2 MISSING & MURDERED INDIGENOUS TASK FORCE (PINTO/LOPEZ)

SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:

Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844

Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844

Zoom Call: 1 (669) 900 9128