Ongoing Investigation: Keokuk County

February 1, 2024

KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa - Today, investigators from the Division of Criminal Investigation, Ottumwa Police Department, and the Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of Highway 78 near Ollie.

This is an ongoing investigation. There is no known threat to the public related to this investigation.

Additional information will be released by the DCI on Friday, February 2, 2024.