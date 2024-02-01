Front Door Information Session Videos Now on OPWDD Website 

The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities is pleased to announce that new Front Door Information Session videos are now available for viewing on the OPWDD website.

The Front Door Information Session outlines the process of how a person can become eligible for OPWDD supports and services, the types of supports and services available and where they can get assistance. OPWDD stakeholders suggested that short videos which break out the steps to the Front Door process would be the most helpful for viewing and retaining the information.

These short videos respond to this recommendation by providing easy-to-understand information about OPWDD services and how to get started receiving services. The videos are separated into segments that provide an overview of important steps in the process and will replace the practice of requiring Front Door Information Sessions in person or online:

Getting Started with OPWDD

The Front Door Process

Eligibility

Services

OPWDD Residential and Housing Supports

OPWDD Employment Services

Self-Direction

OPWDD Care Management

Assessment

Funding

These videos are currently available in English, Spanish and Simplified Chinese and will be translated into other languages over the next several months. Until those translated videos are available, OPWDD is providing translation services for anyone who needs a different language.

The Front Door videos were created in partnership with Titanium Linx Consulting, Inc, a Minority Women Business Entity and the Niki Jones Agency, an advertising agency focused on visual identity and branding. Most importantly, OPWDD partnered with the Chinese-American Planning Council and Spanish community service provider Sinergia, Inc. to ensure cultural and linguistic authenticity. The Chinese-American Planning Council and Sinergia work extensively with families with limited English proficiency and underserved communities. OPWDD would like to thank the NYS Council on Developmental Disabilities for funding this collaborative project.