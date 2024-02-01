ANNAPOLIS, MD- A meeting of the Maryland Horse Industry Board will be held Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 10 A.M. by teleconference. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning Horse Board initiatives, updates from board members and reports from stable inspectors. Dave Tobin, Manager Public-Private Partnerships, Montgomery County Parks will give us an update on the status of the Potomac Horse Center.
For more information please contact MHIB Executive Director Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov.
###
You just read:
MEETING NOTICE: Maryland Horse Industry Board to meet February 15, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.