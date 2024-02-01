MEETING NOTICE: Maryland Horse Industry Board to meet February 15, 2024

February 1, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD- A meeting of the Maryland Horse Industry Board will be held Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 10 A.M. by teleconference . The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning Horse Board initiatives, updates from board members and reports from stable inspectors. Dave Tobin, Manager Public-Private Partnerships, Montgomery County Parks will give us an update on the status of the Potomac Horse Center.

For more information please contact MHIB Executive Director Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov.

