DCF seeks participants for new Parent Advisory Group (PAG) focused on improving State’s child support program

February 1, 2024

MADISON – In an effort to better serve children and families participating in the State’s child support program, the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) is seeking families with lived experience to join a new Parent Advisory Group (PAG) focused on improving programming and policies for both custodial and non-custodial parents.

The PAG is looking for a diverse group of parents and guardians to apply by February 15, 2024, for a two-year term. There will be four meetings per year that will begin this May.

The feedback gathered from the group meetings will be instrumental in developing policies and child support initiatives. Participation in PAG provides an opportunity for families to share their opinions and concerns in a safe, inclusive, and trauma-informed setting.

“This group is a unique opportunity that will bring together parents and guardians representing child support cases from across the state, highlighting the broad diversity of the families and people served by the Wisconsin Child Support Program,” said Phyllis Fuller, director of DCF’s Bureau of Child Support. “We are very excited to engage the voices and lived experiences of the families we serve in policy making and program operations.”

More information, including an application to join the group, can be found on the Parent Advisory Group webpage.

