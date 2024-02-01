Digital technologies, ecosystem and industry transformation

What do you think are the most disruptive influences impacting developments in your track?

The most disruptive influences affecting developments in this track include:

1. The impact of artificial intelligence and data on the ecosystem-based approach.

2. The accelerated restructuring of industries and value chains around new ways of organising cooperation between firms, such as ecosystems and platforms.

3. The growing impact of sustainability issues on restructuring.

Can you describe some recent findings in this area that are of interest to you personally?

Some interesting insights in this area are being achieved by the use of big data and machine learning techniques to analyse business or innovation ecosystems.

In addition, there are emerging approaches that conceptualise technology in different ways, such as technologies-in-practice (the use of specific technology by a social group) or sociomateriality (intersection of technology, work and organization).

This avoids a view of technology as an exogenous factor, divorced from social and human aspects and not linked to its use or implementation.

If someone was new to this topic what would you suggest they read to get a quick overview of the issues?

I will suggest reading: Basole, R., Armbruster, D., Cortez, N., Barnett, B., Guilak, F., & Kempf, K. (2023). Computational Modeling of Business Ecosystem Dynamics. In T. X. Bui (Ed.), Proceedings of the 56th Annual Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences, HICSS 2023 (pp. 1334-1338). (Proceedings of the Annual Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences; Vol. 2023-January). IEEE Computer Society.