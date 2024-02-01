Special Days Flood the 2024 Calendar; Stay Afloat by Reading ‘Words for All’

Five years since his passing, Dr. Noomen’s words still enlighten. Minister and licensed psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen

Dr. Pieter Noomen felt that people could find significant daily joy and happiness by reading the words of “The Real Reality.”

I can't stress enough for all that a deep sense of happiness is universally normal. On your spirit's level, you can stay firmly connected with the healing flow of life.” — Dr. Pieter Noomen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No month offers more so-called “holidays” than February, which includes celebrations such as National Brown Dog Day, National Ukelele Day, National Tater Tot Day and even Bubblegum Day.

In fact, throughout the year there seems to be a day of celebration for virtually any special interest group, but Dr. Pieter Noomen would suggest that, while there’s nothing wrong with whatever joy such events may bring, a different level of satisfaction can be found in the words of what he called “The Real Reality.” Others might use different names, such as God, Allah, Jehovah, the Lord or any of the many other monickers for the deity.

Before he died in 2019, Dr. Noomen wrote down a massive collection of what he truly believed were his personal conversations with The Real Reality, and they remain today on his website, www.wordsforall.org, as a free gift for all to read and ponder.

Dr. Noomen worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church, completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam, and became senior minister of three Protestant churches.

While he likely would encourage people to engage in special days that bring them joy, he would also suggest reading the words of the Real Reality, such as these, taken from Dr. Noomen’s website:

"The healing power of joy and of laughter is well known. It is widely documented. These words support that notion. They place joy in its powerful, central position. I can't stress enough for all that a deep sense of happiness is universally normal. On your spirit's level, you can stay firmly connected with the healing flow of life. There I meet you, and the direct encounter will reinforce your sense of security. My presence always radiates encouragement. You may count on it at any place.”

An example of Dr. Noomen’s Wisdoms of the Week, available on his website www.wordsforall.org:

"We can know and study our external parts (our body and environment). We can monitor our mind's activities (thinking, feeling.) But can we locate where we connect with that 'mysterious' force that we call 'life'? Better is to ask where 'it' connects with us. Even words like soul, spirit, heart, innermost self and the like are not sufficient. Yet let's remember that the spirit of the One Who Is All is 'in' all and everything … has been in us all along."