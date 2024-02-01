EMU Faculty of Pharmacy 2023 – 2024 Academic Year Fall Semester Graduates Take Their First Steps Into The Profession

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Pharmacy organized an oath taking ceremony for 2023-2024 Academic Year Fall Semester graduates. The said ceremony took place on Monday, 29 January, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall where the graduates took their first steps into the profession. Present at the ceremony were EMU Vice Rectors Prof. Dr. Osman Karatepe, Prof. Dr. Salih Katırcıoğlu and Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren, the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. Hayrettin Ozan Gülcan, the Acting Dean of the Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty Assist. Prof. Dr. N. İlke Akçay, the Vice Deans of Faculty of Pharmacy Assist. Prof. Dr. Jale Yüzügülen and Assist. Prof. Dr. Emine Dilen Özyılmaz, Faculty Members and graduates.

The ceremony commenced with a Moment of Silence and National Anthem followed by a music recital performance by EMU Faculty of Education, Fine Arts Education Department, Music Teaching Program academic staff member and Chorus Master Erkan Dağlı and, Pianist Atakan Sarı.

The ceremony continued with the speeches of 2023 – 2024 Academic Year Fall Semester top ranking student of Pharm-D program Elaleh Mirzaei and top ranking student of M-Pharm program Yağmur Hasipoğlu.

“Always Adhere to the Scientific and Ethical Values”

Speaking at the ceremony, the Dean of Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. Gülcan welcome everyone attending the event and stated that, with the oaths to be taken, the student will take their first steps into their profession. Expressing their contentment, Prof. Dr. Gülcan stated that without a doubt, the graduates will do whatever it takes in the fields of healthcare, science and ethics. Addressing the families of the graduates, Prof. Dr. Gülcan said; “I can related how proud you are today. You are also big part of this success. I wholeheartedly congratulate you all”. Also thanking the faculty members of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Prof. Dr. Gülcan continued his words by addressing the graduates; “Young colleagues, you are about to graduate as pharmacists. Some of you will work in pharmacies, some in hospitals and others in different research and development units. Always adhere to the scientific and ethical values you have gained during your studies at the faculty. Always keep track of the latest developments. Each and every one of you is a representative of EMU and the Faculty of Pharmacy. We are always here to support you. I wish you a professional life full of success”.

Following the opening speech, top students of Pharm-D and M-Pharm programs were presented with awards by EMU Vice Rectors Prof. Dr. Osman Karetepe and Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren. The ceremony continued with the presentation of Oath Certificates by Vice Rector Prof. Dr. Salih Katırcıoğlu, the Acting Dean of the Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty Prof. Dr. Akçay, Vice Deans of Faculty of Pharmacy Assist. Prof. Dr. Yüzügülen and Assist. Prof. Dr. Özyılmaz and academic staff members.

Nearly 40 Young Pharmacists Took Oaths

Nearly 40 young pharmacists took oath during the ceremony attended by Faulty of Pharmacy, B-Pharm and Pharm-D program students. The graduates took their first steps into their professional careers by expressing their oath to utilize all their knowledge and skills to protect the health of patients, not to misuse their profession, and to treat patients from every religion, language, and race equally and fairly. The ceremony ended with cap throwing after the reading of the oaths.