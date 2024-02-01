Empowering Adolescent Girls and Young Women in Zambia: A Journey of Resilience and Transformation with USAID’s CHEKUP I DREAMS Project

The Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ), supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the Controlling HIV Epidemic for Key and Underserved Populations (CHEKUP) I project, continues its vital work by providing mentorship and business kits to Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW). This initiative, aimed at mitigating HIV infections among adolescent girls, centres on fostering social assets, empowering economically, and improving access to preventive and biomedical services.

In 2023, approximately 61 AGYW benefited from the program. Among them is Doris Mwaba Tembo, a 23-year-old resident of Ndeke town in Kitwe district, Zambia, who has been positively impacted by the USAID CHEKUP I DREAMS initiative. Doris faced significant challenges at the age of 17 when she became pregnant during her twelfth-grade year, leading to her dropping out of school. At this point, her aspirations to complete her education and support her struggling parents financially were shattered. Facing financial hardship, she entered a relationship where her boyfriend assisted her in meeting basic needs at home. Unfortunately, their relationship led to Doris falling pregnant. Consequently, Doris’ parents arranged her marriage to the father of the unborn child as they could not take care of her due to financial difficulties.

“We encountered numerous challenges in our marriage, primarily stemming from financial instability, “she said. However, Doris’ life took a positive turn when she became enrolled in the DREAMS program during a community mobilisation effort. “My life changed for the better when I gained knowledge in financial literacy, which broadened my understanding of managing a business, “she explained.

Subsequently, Doris became a Women Organization Resources Together (WORTH) saving group member, allowing her to secure loans to bolster her salon business. “Thanks to my determination and consistent saving, I received a business startup kit that included a blower, dryer, combs, and towels. This support significantly enhanced my salon business, leading to increased profits,” she explained.

Doris added that with the additional income from her husband and the successful salon business, they re-opened the old car wash by investing in cleaning equipment.

“Through this venture, I generated funds to enrol in a short, intensive makeup course, which I completed. Furthermore, I have contributed to renovating my mother’s salon shop in Ndola. We have also formed a partnership, ordering products from Nakonde for selling,” she said.

With this awakening call from DREAMS, Doris now harbours a deep desire to realise her childhood dream of becoming a doctor. “I have raised sufficient funds and am now attending night school. I will be writing my grade twelve exams this year,” she said.

Doris added that the goal of saving numerous lives drives her determination to become a medical doctor. “I strongly encourage all girls to abstain from engaging in sexual activities, and if faced with pregnancy, they need to persevere and not withdraw from school, “she said.

Thanks to the support provided by the USAID CHEKUP I DREAMS project, income levels in the income-generating activities that AGYWs are involved in have seen a notable increase. A total of ZMW 109,308 was generated by AGYW in Kitwe, Mufulira, and Chingola in 2023. This income has enabled AGYW to cover the running costs of their businesses, meet household necessities, initiate construction projects, and further their education. Additionally, two of the 61 AGYW supported in 2023 have reciprocated the generous act by DREAMS by assisting other DREAMS beneficiaries with business kits.