Get your new Illinois highway map!

ILLINOIS, February 1 - SPRINGFIELD -The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the release of the new Illinois Official Highway Map. The map includes route updates, detailed sections devoted to cities from Zion and Cairo as well as a feature that shows mileage between towns and marked route junctions to assist travelers as they explore Illinois.





"Paper maps remain an important resource and a valuable travel companion to keep in your vehicle," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "I encourage you to request a copy today. Not only are maps handy for planning purposes, enabling you to see the state or larger cities at a glance, they also come in handy when you least expect it, serving as a backup when you lose cell service on unfamiliar roads."





The new map's cover features a brick section of Old Route 66 between Auburn and Chatham. The photograph was the winner of IDOT's employee map cover contest, submitted by Jeffrey Emrick, a condemnation engineer.





For ease of use, QR codes printed on the maps provide quick access to information on IDOT's Getting Around Illinois for travel conditions, Amtrak, the Office of Tourism's Enjoy Illinois campaign as well as Illinois Department of Natural Resources historic sites and parks.





The Illinois Official Highway Map is paid for with funds from the Federal Highway Administration and published by IDOT every two years on recycled paper with soybean oil-based inks.



