Make an Impact Within Boston's Diverse Immigrant Communities

We’re growing our team to help support the over 200,000 immigrants across the City. Established in 1998, the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement (MOIA) works to strengthen the ability of immigrants to fully and equitably participate in economic, civic, social, and cultural life in Boston. MOIA also promotes the recognition and public understanding of the contributions of immigrants to the City.

At MOIA, we think creatively to find solutions and collaborate with other City departments and community organizations to increase engagement in city government and ensure immigrant communities feel a sense of belonging. Help us make sure that our policies, programs, and practices are equitable and inclusive, and that our immigrant constituents and communities have access to all the resources they need to thrive.

By joining our team, you’ll be able to help us ensure that Boston is a welcoming and diverse city. See our available positions below!