Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,415 in the last 365 days.

Make an Impact Within Boston's Diverse Immigrant Communities

We’re growing our team to help support the over 200,000 immigrants across the City. Established in 1998, the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement (MOIA) works to strengthen the ability of immigrants to fully and equitably participate in economic, civic, social, and cultural life in Boston. MOIA also promotes the recognition and public understanding of the contributions of immigrants to the City. 

At MOIA, we think creatively to find solutions and collaborate with other City departments and community organizations to increase engagement in city government and ensure immigrant communities feel a sense of belonging. Help us make sure that our policies, programs, and practices are equitable and inclusive, and that our immigrant constituents and communities have access to all the resources they need to thrive.

By joining our team, you’ll be able to help us ensure that Boston is a welcoming and diverse city. See our available positions below!

 

You just read:

Make an Impact Within Boston's Diverse Immigrant Communities

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more