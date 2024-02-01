Unclaimed Property Day is back, returning money to Montanans

The Montana Department of Revenue is holding approximately $128 million dollars that has yet to be claimed by citizens.

Montanans can search for abandoned money or other types of property. The fastest and easiest way to search is online at MissingMoney.com, a national database listing abandoned money in Montana and other states.

“We want to get this money back to the rightful owners”, said Montana Department of Revenue Director Brendan Beatty. “I encourage everyone to take a few minutes to search MissingMoney.com.”

Nearly 33 million people in the United States – 1 in every 7 – have unclaimed property, usually financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for several years. When that happens, and the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are submitted to the state. Examples are: unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, and unused rebate cards. In Montana, abandoned property is turned over to the Montana Department of Revenue to be claimed by the rightful owner.

“The chance that you or someone you know having unclaimed property is 1 in 7.”, said Patti Wilson, Unclaimed Property Administrator for the State of Washington, and President of The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA). She continued, “Much better odds than winning the lottery! While many people say “I know where all my money is”, you would be surprised how many times they search their name and find they have money owing to them. Searching your name is free and only takes a few minutes at MissingMoney.com.”

In 2021, to increase awareness of unclaimed property, NAUPA launched the first National Unclaimed Property Day on February 1. Each year, unclaimed property administrators encourage everyone to search MissingMoney.com to determine if a state is holding their property. Individuals are encouraged to search their name, a maiden or previous name, or the name of a business or non-profit. Every search is free.

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators leads and facilitates collaboration among administrators, holders, and the public in their efforts to reunite unclaimed property with its rightful owner. More than $2.87 billion dollars nationwide in unclaimed property was returned to its rightful owners by state unclaimed property offices in 2023, according to the latest NAUPA Annual Report. Search for your unclaimed property today at MissingMoney.com.