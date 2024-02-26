Alice in a World of Wonderland: the English-Language Editions of the Four Alice Books Published Worldwide now Published

Alice in a World of Wonderland - Volume 1 - Cover Alice in a World of Wonderland - Volume 2 - Cover

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATBOSH Media Ltd. announces publication of Alice in a World of Wonderland: the English-Language Editions of the Four Alice Books Published Worldwide, newly published is a new work about Lewis Carroll’s masterpieces. Available for purchase in both a limited Deluxe edition and in a Standard edition. Alice in a World of Wonderland: the English-Language Editions of the Four Alice Books Published Worldwide work explores and catalogs the thousands of editions of the four Alice books published in English (Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Through the Looking-Glass, The Nursery Alice, and Alice’s Adventure under Ground).

This new two-volume set has been edited by Jon A. Lindseth (who previously edited the 2015 publication Alice in a World of Wonderlands: The Translations of Lewis Carroll’s Masterpiece) and Arnold Hirshon (the current President of the Lewis Carroll Society of North America).

Volume One explores Alice’s world through eleven essays written by major scholars and collectors from around the world. The three major sections of this volume cover (1) the publishing and textual history of the books, (2) the history of illustrated editions created by thousands of artists (including a detailed analysis that includes over 550 color and black-and-white images), and (3) personal histories as to how and why they became interested in the study of works by Lewis Carroll. Anyone interested in the history and illustration of these four books will find this volume irresistible and fascinating.

Volume Two contains extensive checklist entries of 4,400 different editions of the four books, as well as a statistical analysis and indexes of both the publisher and illustration histories of these editions. Collectors, libraries, bibliophiles, book dealers, and scholars will find this volume to be an indispensable reference book.

Volume One - [535 pages w color illustrations]

Volume Two - [463 pages]

Limited Deluxe Edition - ISBN: 9781626132511 (sold as 2 volume set)

Standard Edition

Volume One - ISBN: 9781626132528

Volume Two - ISBN: 9781626132580

Standard edition available from Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

E-book available from Amazon, Apple, Barnes & Noble, Google, and Smashwords.

For more information or to place an order for the Deluxe edition, please visit: https://atbosh.com/alice/

APPENDIX TO THE PRESS RELEASE: CONTENTS

VOLUME ONE: ESSAYS AND ILLUSTRATIONS

Editorial Note · Jon A. Lindseth

Foreword · Mark Burstein

Introduction · Jon A. Lindseth

The Publishing History and Text of the Four Alice Books

My Adventures in Wonderlands · Morton N. Cohen

Martin Gardner · Mark Burstein

Alice’s Adventures: A Worldwide Perspective · Selwyn Goodacre

The Collections, Publication History, and Illustrators of the UK Alice Editions · Selwyn Goodacre

The 1865 Editions of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland: A Census of Existing Copies · Jon A. Lindseth

The Rejected 60th Thousand of Through the Looking-Glass: A Census of Known Copies · Selwyn Goodacre

The Appleton Alice · August A. Imholtz Jr.

Addendum 1: Census of Located Copies of the Appleton Alice · Jon A. Lindseth, Lila Harper, August A. Imholtz Jr.

Addendum 2: A Note on a Broken Copy of the 1866 Appleton Alice Jon A. Lindseth

Through the Looking-Glass: The American Editions · George Cassady

“The Wasp in a Wig”: What Alice Did Not Find Through the Looking-Glass Edward Guiliano

Alice’s Adventures under Ground: A Wonderment · Stephanie Lovett

The Nursery “Alice” · Francine F. Abeles

Books Inspired by Walt Disney’s Alice in Wonderland · Daniel Rover Singer

Alice’s Adventures in Cyberspace: A Leap Down the Digital Rabbit-Hole Heather Simmons

Inscribed Presentation Copies of the Four Alice Books · Edward Wakeling

The Illustrated Editions of the Four Alice Books

Introduction to the Illustrated Editions of the Four Alice Books · Arnold Hirshon

Beyond Tenniel: The Evolution of Visual Representations of Wonderland · Arnold Hirshon

British Publications of Through the Looking-Glass: A Cranky, Curmudgeonly, Contrarian View · George Cassady

Translating John Tenniel’s Canonical Illustrations: Byron W. Sewell’s Adventures in Wonderland · Michael Everson

See You in the Funny Papers · Mark Burstein

Life Essays: Joel Birenbaum; Mark Burstein; Lenny de Rooy; Michael Everson; Selwyn Goodacre; Edward Guiliano; Arnold Hirshon; August A. Imholtz, Jr.; Clare Imholtz; Jon A. Lindseth; Charlie Lovett; Jane Weizhen Pan; Byron W. Sewell; Heather Simmons; Daniel Rover Singer; Edward Wakeling

VOLUME TWO: CHECKLISTS AND APPENDICES

Introduction to the Checklists: How They Were Compiled and Organized · Jon A. Lindseth and Arnold Hirshon

Number of Checklist Entries and Checklist Register for Each Book · Arnold Hirshon

Checklists

1. Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland Editions Published in the UK, Including Combined Editions

2. Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland Editions Published in the US, Including Combined Editions

3. Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Through the Looking-Glass, & Combined Editions Other English-Language Countries

4. Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Through the Looking-Glass, & Combined Editions Published in the Rest of the World

5. Through the Looking-Glass Editions Published in the UK

6. Through the Looking-Glass Editions Published in the US

7. Alice’s Adventures under Ground Editions Published Worldwide (all editions, all countries)

8. The Nursery “Alice” Editions Published Worldwide (all editions, all countries)

9. The Annotated Alice Editions Published Worldwide (all editions, all countries)

10. Pop-up and Movable Editions Published Worldwide (all editions, all countries)

Appendix 1. Publication History of the Four Alice Books · Arnold Hirshon

Appendix 2. Publisher Index: Introduction; Publisher Index · Arnold Hirshon

Appendix 3. Illustrator Index: Statistical Overview; Naming Conventions; Illustrator Index · Arnold Hirshon