90-year-old Community Arts Leader & Cleveland Arts Prize winner, Nina Gibans, releases 2 new books

New books reflect 3 years of living in isolation.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been an interesting 3 years, and for 90 year old Nina Freedlander Gibans, residing in an assisted living facility during COVID lockdown meant complete isolation – no visitors – and no travel – even between floors. Adding to this is the fact that Nina Gibans is the oldest person on the planet with Cerebral Palsy – ever – there are no recorded cases of anyone with CP ever living to 90 years old.

Now, like then, Nina has proved herself a survivor. During lockdown, through the magic of the Internet, she attended concerts, movies, dance performances, and she even participated in online poetry workshops. However, a life of isolation is still isolation and Nina did what she always has done – she expressed herself through writing. Look at Nina’s legacy and how it will live on, in these volumes, in her previous publications, and on her website https://www.ninagibans.com/ which acts as an archive of everything Nina.

Instead of being trapped in Judson, the assisted living facility that she lived in with her husband Jim (who passed away in 2018 after 60 years of marriage) she wrote about friends, the arts, and the intense isolation that she and others were going through. Subject of book number one: Pandora’s Box – hope.

Life is full of happenstance and after many years of searching for research on cerebral palsy in older people, Nina received a surprise call from a neurobiologist who wanted to work om that body of knowledge – was she still interested in participating? Nina was anxious to add to anything educational, she could donate her body to science after she passes. The story is included in Pandora’s Box.

An avid writer of poetry, having been writing since high school, Nina often participates in poetry challenges writing 30 poems in 30 days and so on. For her 90th birthday she collected 90 poems - reflections on art, the city, her friends, and even herself became Postcards To Myself.

Both books are out in print (with color illustrations and in Pandora’s Box photography by Helen Zakin) and are available in select Cleveland bookstores and online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and soon in all eBook formats.

These publications add to her dozen others. Look on the website for complete information.

ATBOSH Media Ltd. in Cleveland, Ohio is more than just Nina's publisher. As an Agency Press they also serve as her literary agent for both this book and its derivative works - including the television and film rights. Larger publishing houses interested in publishing or distributing the work or production companies interested in optioning the work should contact Jared Bendis directly at jared@atbosh.com or call 216-288-6349.

About The Author

Nina Freedlander Gibans was born July 30, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio. She attended Wellesley College, 1950-52, and earned a B.A. from Sarah Lawrence College in 1954. Her M.A. was earned from Western Reserve University in 1966. Nina Freedlander Gibans’ life has been spent as an arts advocate, administrator, author and teacher as well as a community volunteer. Professional and volunteer life become integrated as these activities have focused on the Poet’s and Writer’s League of Greater Cleveland, Young Audiences of Greater Cleveland, the Cleveland Artists Foundation the Ohio Citizens for the Arts, Ohio Alliance for Arts Education, Shaker Heights Public Library and as staff at the Cleveland Area Arts Council, Cleveland Museum of Art and the Cleveland Children’s Museum. Nationally, she has served on the predecessor board of the Americans for the Arts. Poetry has been her art form since childhood.

Pandora's Box by Nina Freedlander Gibans

ISBN 9781626132559

6x9" 140 pages with color photographs by Helen Zakin

Postcards to Myself by Nina Freedlander Gibans

ISBN 9781626132566

6x9" 104 pages with color illustrations