Two Interns Join Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

Martha Moon and Garrett Leonard join PA Parks and Forests Foundation

They will be advancing the Conservation Heritage Project, amplifying Healthy Lands Week, and boosting the visibility of volunteer and conservation efforts.

CAMP HILL, PA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is pleased to welcome Martha Moon and Garrett Leonard as interns. They will be working on projects to help advance the Conservation Heritage Project, amplify Healthy Lands Week, and boost visibility of the volunteer needs and conservation efforts in PA’s state parks and forests.

Martha Moon joins PPFF as an intern working on the Pennsylvania Conservation Heritage project. Having just graduated with her Master’s in Applied History focusing on Museum Studies from Shippensburg University, she is excited to utilize her passion for conservation. She will be kicking off her focus on preserving black history stories of PA’s camps in the Civilian Conservation Corps during the 1930’s and the diversity of today's current conservation leaders.

“I have had a passion for the outdoors and environmental conservation my whole life,” she states. “As I continue to live and raise my daughter in PA, I want to create personal and career bonds that will strengthen my connection to Penn's Woods.” Martha goes on to talk about her love of history, experiencing the outdoors, and protecting the environment, which has allowed her to cultivate skills in historical research, environmental conservation, outdoor recreation, and the ability to share her ever-growing knowledge with others. In addition, she hopes to facilitate the spread of untold stories within the environmental conservation movement of today as well as those of historical significance from the past.

Garrett Leonard, a student at Shippensburg University, is joining PPFF as an intern while he pursues his degree in Geoenvironmental Science. Having graduated with an associate degree in environmental science from Bucks County Community College, he brings experience to the table with trail restoration, pollinator habitat restoration, field work in chemistry of soils and creek water, and conservation efforts, such as helping to plant native trees.

“l’m looking forward to working with PPFF as I find the work they’ve done here is incredibly inspiring,” he states. “I look forward to helping in any way possible in the goal of sustaining the beauty of our parks.”

While working with PPFF, Garrett will be working on advancing the goals of Healthy Lands Week – which is a statewide initiative to strengthen volunteer activities, engage visitors, and raise awareness of stewardship of cultural and natural resources. He will also be doing writing and research for the Pennsylvania Conservation Heritage project.

“Hosting interns is an important way that PPFF can help mentor future conservation leaders,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Foundation. “We look forward to working with and learning from this next generation of conservationists.”

If you have conservation stories to share or know of a PA conservationist, young or old, that deserves recognition, feel free to email intern@paparksandforests.org. For more information on the history of PA Conservation, please visit the website at PAConservationHeritage.org.

If you would like to learn more or get involved with Healthy Lands Week, visit https://healthylandsweek.org/.



About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 45+ chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit https://paparksandforests.org/.

