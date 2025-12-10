Twenty Photos Showcasing the Best of Pennsylvania’s State Parks and Forests Selected for the PPFF Photo Contest

For the ‘Best in Show’ winner in the judges’ pool, photographer Bernadette Chiarmonte of Wellsboro captured a snow-covered bridge in Tioga State Forest illuminated by a single lantern.

Photos for this Year’s Theme, “On the Trail,” Highlighted a Wide Variety of Wildlife, Nature, and Scenic Views

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is the official nonprofit partner of all 124 state parks and 20 state forests across the Commonwealth. PPFF’s mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. One way the organization does that is by hosting a popular annual photo contest. This year’s theme, “On the Trail,” attracted more than 500 submissions, all of which can be seen on PPFF’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/PennsylvaniaParksAndForestsFoundation/photos_albums.

“This annual photo contest helps to show how people across Pennsylvania and beyond connect to the unique features and special places within Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Foundation. “We celebrate the beautiful images captured by the photographers and we applaud the leaders – past, present, and future – who have the foresight and initiative to protect these public natural and cultural resources for generations to come.”

Out of the 500+ submissions, twenty images were selected – six by a team of professional photographer judges and 14 by members of the public via a week of online voting. Winning images spanned the following categories: Beyond the Trail, Comradery of the Trail, Peaceful Easy Feeling, Tales/Tails on the Trail, Textures on the Trail, and Young Photographers (ages 12-17). Photo subjects included wildlife like snowy owls and bull elk, the natural beauty of waterfalls and forested streams, and people enjoying kayaking and hiking. For the ‘Best in Show’ winner in the judges’ pool, photographer Bernadette Chiarmonte of Wellsboro captured a snow-covered bridge in Tioga State Forest illuminated by a single lantern (see image below).

“The control and exposure here is masterful,” said one of the contest judges, Chrissy Donadi, about the image. “The glowing lantern acts as both subject and light source, perfectly balanced against the cool tones of the snow and the vanishing symmetry of the bridge. It’s moody, cinematic, and technically exceptional. Every element leads the eye exactly where it should go.”

This image and all other award-winning photographs will hang in the East Wing Rotunda of the state Capitol in July 2026. More information about the exact date will be posted on the PPFF website in the new year. All members of the public are invited to view these breathtaking photos in person at that time.

In the meantime, everyone is encouraged to participate in the 2026 PPFF photo contest. This year’s theme is “Freedom to Explore: Celebrating 250 Years of Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Heritage,” which honors our shared past, celebrates today’s adventures, and inspires a future where all people belong in the outdoors. Categories for this year include Pursuit of Happiness, Freedom to Belong, Voices of the Land, We the Stewards, Paths Through Time, and Young Photographer (ages 12-17). For detailed information on each category, contest rules, and how to submit your photos, visit PAParksAndForests.org/our-work/recreation/photo-contest/.

“Every year I am impressed by the quantity and quality of photographic submissions,” added Mowery, “and I am certain 2026 will be no different. Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests provide countless opportunities to capture natural and cultural beauty while enjoying healthy outdoor recreation. As our nation celebrates its 250th birthday in 2026, let’s also celebrate our commonwealth’s abundant outdoor treasures. I hope to see one or more photographs from you in the next round of submissions!”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.