ECGrid Announces Virtual Town Hall Summit on February 8th, 2024

ECGrid by Loren Data ECGrid Town Hall Summit

ECGrid is excited to announce its upcoming Virtual Town Hall Summit scheduled for February 8th, 2024.

MARINA DEL REY, CA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECGrid, a leading provider of innovative eCommerce communication solutions, is excited to announce its upcoming Virtual Town Hall Summit scheduled for February 8th, 2024. This unique event is designed to foster live discussion, engagement, and collaboration among ECGrid partners and users.

The Virtual Town Hall Summit provides an exceptional opportunity for participants to stay informed about the latest ECGrid product news and initiatives. It underscores ECGrid's commitment to fostering a sense of community and facilitating meaningful connections among its user base. Attendees will have the chance to share insights and gain valuable knowledge in a collaborative virtual environment.

Several members of ECGrid's executive team will be in attendance. “I am beyond excited about this event and extend a warm invitation to the entire ECGrid community of Partners and Users to join us. Together, we are scaling the next generation of innovation and excellence in Supply Chain solutions.”, says founder and CEO, Todd Gould.

Save the date and join ECGrid on February 8th, 2024, from 12:30 - 2:30 pm EST for a Virtual Town Hall Summit that promises to be a hub of knowledge, collaboration, and networking. Contact our team at Info@ECGrid.com for an event registration link.

About ECGrid's Loren Data Corp.: Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce and secure transaction network company, providing innovative, efficient, and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate with an integrated supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web services offerings – ECGrid – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI and B2B messaging platform for Managed Service Providers and Global 2000 companies to transact business with their trading partners with rich API support and legacy network connections.