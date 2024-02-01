2024 Homeowners Association Complaint Report Released

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is releasing the 2024 Homeowners Association (HOA) Complaint Report. The Report is a compilation of data from complaints received January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023. Some of the highlights include:

The 2024 report contains information from 365 complaints filed against 298 HOAs/ Management Companies during calendar year 2023. This was a thirty-two percent increase in the total number of complaints included in the HOA Report as compared to 2022.

Top three counties for complaints: Horry (24.4%), Richland (15.3%), Charleston (10.9%).

The complaints raised 742 concerns, with multiple concerns included in a single complaint. The top three types of issues raised were: failure to adhere to and/or enforce covenants and bylaws (15.7%), concerns regarding maintenance and repairs (12.7%), consumers disagree with HOA Fees/Special Assessments (8.9%).

Less than 5% of complaints were closed as "Unsatisfied" due to a business's failure to respond. This is down from six percent in 2022.

SCDCA will offer a free webinar “2024 HOA Complaint Report” on Wednesday, February 7 at 10:30 a.m. The webinar will go over the complaint report, the types of complaints received, complaint trends and the department’s role in collecting complaint data. Register here to watch/listen from any computer or smartphone.

Changes to state law in 2018 require SCDCA to collect certain data from complaints involving homeowners’ associations and report it annually. The report is presented in a categorized, filterable and searchable format and can be viewed in its entirety by visiting consumer.sc.gov and clicking on News, then Reports.

SCDCA processes and mediates consumer complaints against businesses regulated by DCA, refers complaints that fall within another agency’s jurisdiction and mediates those complaints against businesses that are unregulated. To file a complaint, visit our website and click “How Do I…” then the “File a Complaint?” option.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has nearly fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.