SelectHub Launches 'SelectHub Studios' to Help Software Vendors Rank in AI Search Through Analyst-Led Video Content

SelectHub Studios is a new media division designed to help software vendors increase visibility and engagement in AI Search through analyst-driven videos.

SelectHub Studios combines our analyst expertise with video production to help vendors rank in AI overviews and improve organic traffic.” — Venkat Devraj, CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SelectHub, a leading software selection and analyst platform, today announced the launch of SelectHub Studios, a new media division designed to help software vendors increase visibility and engagement through professionally produced, analyst-driven videos.

For more than 14 years, SelectHub has served as a trusted third-party voice in software evaluation—helping buyers make trusted technology decisions across hundreds of categories. As digital discovery continues to evolve, particularly with the rise of AI-powered search and multimedia content, SelectHub is expanding its offerings to help vendors stay visible by providing video production services that are crafted to help vendors rank prominently in AI summaries and ensure their solutions stay top of mind.

“Right now, every marketer is trying to figure out how to be seen in AI summaries to remain relevant,” said Venkat Devraj, CEO of SelectHub. “We’ve seen our own analyst videos perform exceptionally well in those results, and we wanted to give software vendors the opportunity to benefit from that same credibility and reach. SelectHub Studios combines our analyst expertise with video production to help vendors rank in AI overviews and improve organic traffic.”

Through SelectHub Studios, software vendors can commission a series of keyword-optimized, analyst-produced videos, including product reviews, feature spotlights, and customer stories. Each video is crafted to reflect the vendor’s strengths while maintaining the impartial perspective and production quality that have made SelectHub a trusted industry name.

“Our goal isn’t just to create videos,” added Devraj, “It’s to help great software companies be seen—and to continue connecting buyers and vendors as technology and search evolve.”

For more information about SelectHub Studios or to schedule a demo, visit SelectHubStudios.com.

