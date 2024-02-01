One Injured in Clarksville Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

February 1, 2024

Clarksville, NH – On the afternoon of Wednesday, January 31, 2024, a snowmobiler was injured after being involved in a crash with another snowmobile on the Corridor 20 Trail in Clarksville. At approximately 3:35 p.m., Raymond Lapointe, 68, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, and Robert Skavron, 66, of Seekonk, Massachusetts, collided with one another at the 10-mile marker on Cedar Stream Road, which is seasonally the Corridor 20 snowmobile trail. Following the collision, both operators were attended to by their riding companions and other riders who stopped to assist. Calls for assistance were made via cell phones and personal locator beacons, which prompted a response by all available rescue personnel.

Rescue personnel from Pittsburg Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer all responded to the scene upon being notified of the crash. Once on scene, Lapointe was placed in a rescue sled and evacuated to a waiting ambulance. He was subsequently transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook to be evaluated and treated for injuries sustained in the crash. Skavron reported to authorities that he was uninjured and subsequently was given a snowmobile ride from the scene by his riding companion. Both snowmobiles involved sustained significant damage and were not driven from the scene.

Because of the remoteness of the crash location, it took responders over an hour to arrive on scene after being alerted to the call. During this time, people at the scene had to do their best to stay warm while waiting for responders to arrive. Snowmobilers and other outdoor enthusiasts are reminded to plan ahead for such situations and pack extra clothing should a breakdown or accident leave them stranded in a remote location for an extended period of time.