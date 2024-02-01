Dolce Italia Authentic Italian Wins Spot in Yelp Top 50 Places to Eat in Tampa Bay, Florida

Sarasota, Florida – Dolce Italia, a renowned Italian food restaurant and winners of TripAdvisor’s ‘Traveller Choice,’ Open Tables ‘Diners Choice’ and Sarasota Magazine’s ‘Best Italian Restaurants in Sarasota,’ is thrilled to announce that it has now won a spot on the Top 50 Places to Eat in Tampa Bay from Yelp.

To earn a place on Yelp’s prestigious list, restaurants within Tampa Bay were ranked using a number of factors, such as the total volume and ratings of reviews over the past year; this ensured that the collection was packed with only the tastiest, most highly-rated restaurants in the area.

“Located in Gulf Gate Sarasota next to Siesta Key Sarasota, we specialize in Italian food, wine, and warm hospitality,” said a spokesperson for Dolce Italia. “Our passion is providing a consistently great experience and bringing people together to celebrate life. Our staff has been together for many years, and we look forward to serving you.”

This Italian restaurant in Sarasota is committed to getting families and friends together over authentic Italian food and wine. Dolce Italia offers a wide variety of mouth-watering Antipasti (appetizers), Piatti Principal (Entrees), Dolce Italia (Desserts), and a selection of alcoholic, soft, and specialty drinks, as well as delicious daily specials. All the dishes are prepared in-house and use only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients. These include:

Napoletan Eggplant: Dolce Italia’s signature appetizer, this moreish dish contains chopped eggplant sauteed with plum tomato and basil, topped with warm ricotta and parmesan.

Shrimp Aragonese: Plump, perfectly cooked shrimp sauteed in olive oil with plum tomato, roasted red peppers, basil, garlic and finished with a squeeze of lemon juice.

Angel Hair with Baby Scallops: Baby scallops served with butter, garlic, white wine, chianti reduction, basil, cherry tomato, and lemon.

Lasagne Emiliana: Layered flat pasta with bolognese, mozzarella, bechamel, and marinara, topped with parmesan.

Chicken Scaloppini (Chicken Breast Pounded Thin): Cooked until juicy in the pan, this main course comes with two choices of sauce: Piccata – white wine, butter, lemon, and capers, or Pizzaiola – plum tomato, olive oil, garlic, and oregano.

Torte Al Limoncello: Layers of lemon cake and mascarpone cheese buttercream doused with limoncello liqueur.

Cannoli: Crisp cannoli shell filled with sweet ricotta and chocolate chips.

Dolce Italia encourages customers to share their experience at its restaurant by leaving a review, or if they have any questions about the best Italian food in tampa bay, fl to contact its friendly team via phone today.

About Dolce Italia

Dolce Italia originates from Ischia, an island in the Gulf of Napoli in Italia, and is owned by Matthew Sparks and Tiziana DiCostanzo. First established in 2010, Dolce Italia was more of a bakery and cafe at a small space on Superior Road in Gulf Gate. In the evenings, Tiziana started to make a few pasta dishes, which resulted in an overwhelmingly positive response. Dolce Italia Italian Restaurant was born, and soon, the restaurant developed a loyal underground following. Once people discovered the authentic Italian food and hospitality, the restaurant expanded and moved to a bigger space at 6551 Gateway Ave in 2015, where the newly decorated restaurant currently offers a warm family feeling and a large variety of award-winning, homemade Italian recipes.

To learn more about Dolce Italia and its spot in Yelp’s top 50 places to eat in Tampa Bay, Florida, please visit the website at https://dolceitaliarestaurant.com/.

