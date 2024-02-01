Pain Management drugs Market valued at $71,431.85 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $91,649.16 million by 2027

Pain Management Drugs Market

The global pain management drugs market was valued at $71,431.85 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $91,649.16 | CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pain is a disturbing sensory and emotional sensation that results from tissue damage or disease. In addition, different disorders may cause discomfort, such as multiple sclerosis, osteoarthritis, stomach ulcer, chronic arthritis, fibromyalgia, diabetic neuropathy, and cancer. The length of pain ranges from acute pain for short term to chronic pain for long term. Acute pain can be mild and lasts for only a moment or for weeks, or months. Chronic pain is caused by aged bone & joint conditions, nerve damage, or injury. A variety of drugs are used to manage pain resulting from inflammation in response to tissue damage, chemical agents/pathogens (nociceptive pain) or nerve damage (neuropathic pain). Most drugs act by binding to protein targets on cell membranes and affecting biochemical processes of the body.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/404

Rise in geriatric population is the major factor that drives growth of the global pain management drugs market as aged people are more prone to suffer from joint pain and other chronic conditions. Moreover, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetic neuropathy, and osteoarthritis propels the market growth. Furthermore, rise in number of surgical procedures and rise in healthcare expenditure are expected to fuel growth of the pain management drugs market. However, drug exploitation, patent expiration of prescription pain medication drugs, and availability of substitutes such as pain relief devices restrain the market growth.

𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

By drug class, the opioids segment was the largest contributor to the market in 2019, owing to high efficiency of opioids to relieve pain in major chronic conditions. The anesthetics segment is anticipated to possess highest growth rate during the forecast period.

𝐃𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭? 𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/404

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

ELI LILY AND COMPANY

MERCK & CO. INC.

PFIZER INC.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (GSK)

MYLAN N.V.

NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

PURDUE PHARMA L.P.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

ENDO HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC. (ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC.)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global pain management drug market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the pain management drugs market growth is provided in the report.

The pain management drugs market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2027 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and products of pain management used across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies have been analysed to understand the competitive outlook of the pain management drugs market.

𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

The demand for pain management drugs has increased rapidly over recent years. Pain can be caused due to various reasons such as chronic diseases, cancer, and surgeries. Thus, these segments are the largest contributors to the market growth. Presence of large geriatric population base, rise in global prevalence of cancer, and availability of pipeline drugs that pose to be promising treatment options for patients with chronic diseases contribute to growth of the market.

However, patent expiration of major best-seller drugs such as pregabalin and duloxetine by Pfizer and Eli Lilly & Co., respectively, and availability of alternative therapies such as acupuncture, massage, and medical devices hamper the market growth.

Employment of pain management drugs is the highest in North America, owing to increase in adoption of these drugs, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in disposable income of customers. In addition, presence of a large geriatric population and favorable regulatory & healthcare reforms such as the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010 supplement the market growth.

Although the use of pain management drugs in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is low, the adoption rate is expected to increase, owing to rise in disposable income and surge in incidences of chronic diseases. China and India are potential markets in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, increase in R&D investments, upsurge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in government funding & initiatives propel the market growth in Asia-Pacific.