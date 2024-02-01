Network Bridge Solutions Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

ZOETERMEER, NETHERLANDS, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Network Bridge Solutions, a leading managed service provider based in London, UK.

This partnership will help Network Bridge Solutions’ clients protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Network Bridge Solutions has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"Email's been a game-changer for business for years, helping us swap ideas, make big decisions, and build connections. But being so important to every business's day-to-day operations means it's also a big target for online threats. That's why we need to keep it safe. And that's why we teamed up with EasyDMARC, the pros in keeping emails secure, to bring our clients top-notch DMARC protection. This partnership means your emails won't just be safe; they'll get where they need to go and land in the right spot, every time.

Keeping your emails safe is our way of looking out for your company's good name and making sure all your digital chats go off without a hitch. At Network Bridge Solutions, we're all about making sure the backbone of your business communications is solid, safe, and gets the job done right," said Jay Bodys, Founder of Network Bridge Solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Network Bridge Solutions to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Network Bridge Solutions

Network Bridge Solutions was founded to protect and foster the growth of businesses. The company specializes in reviewing IT systems and identifying future-proof solutions, which it actively manages, safeguards, and maintains. This strategic approach enables clients to concentrate on their core strengths, empowering them to thrive in building the businesses they are passionate about.

www.networkbridge.co.uk

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs) seeking to increase their revenue, EasyDMARC presents an ideal solution. The email authentication platform streamlines domain management, providing capabilities such as organizational control, domain grouping, and access management. Additionally, EasyDMARC offers a comprehensive sales and marketing enablement program designed to elevate DMARC sales. All of these features are available for MSPs on a scalable platform with a flexible pay-as-you-go pricing model.

www.easydmarc.com