Advanced First Aid Training Vital in High-Risk Environments, Says My First Aid Course Following Sydney Shark Attack

Students learn tourniquet techniques in remote first aid course in Brisbane.

Recent shark attack in inner Sydney prompts call for industry and community to be better prepared with advanced first aid techniques.

The Elizabeth Bay shark attack is a potent example of why advanced first aid training, including the use of commercial tourniquets, should be considered essential for certain sectors.” — Mal Thompson, Managing Director, My First Aid Course

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of the recent shark attack in Elizabeth Bay, Sydney, My First Aid Course is calling for a targeted approach in first aid training and equipment, especially in high-risk environments. The attack, which resulted in severe injuries and major blood loss for 29-year-old Lauren O'Neill, was mitigated by a Vet's quick application of a makeshift tourniquet.

Mal Thompson, Managing Director of My First Aid Course Brisbane, points out that while not everyone may need training in tourniquet use, it is vital for individuals in industries or environments where major bleeding incidents are more likely. "The Elizabeth Bay shark attack is a potent example of why advanced first aid training, including the use of commercial tourniquets, should be considered essential for certain sectors," Thompson explains.

The company advocates for the inclusion of commercial tourniquets in first aid kits and specialised training for their use in high-risk settings. "A commercial tourniquet is a small investment for potentially saving a life in critical situations where every second counts, especially in arterial bleeding scenarios," adds Thompson.

The incident in Sydney's eastern suburbs, where Fiona, a local vet, applied a tourniquet to O'Neill's severe leg injury, underscores the effectiveness of such devices in emergency scenarios. "Our focus is on equipping those in high-risk environments with the necessary skills and tools to respond effectively to major bleeding incidents," says Thompson.

My First Aid Course emphasises the importance of specialised training for those in industries such as marine activities, construction, and remote area operations. "Our advanced first aid courses, including tourniquet techniques, are designed to prepare individuals for the realities of such emergencies," Thompson asserts.

In light of the recent shark attack, My First Aid Course urges businesses and individuals in high-risk environments to consider the benefits of advanced first aid training and the availability of commercial tourniquets in their first aid kits.

