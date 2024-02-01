Local Brisbane Hero Credits My First Aid Course with Life-Saving CPR Skills

Chermside CPR course Pauline W., praises her recent CPR training with My First Aid Course for helping her respond confidently. My First Aid Course trainer Mark, has been teaching life saving skills passionately for multiple decades.

Days after attending a CPR Course in Chermside, Brisbane Woman Saves Life, Showcasing the Power of Immediate Response and Training.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent participant of My First Aid Course's CPR refresher course in Chermside, Brisbane, has become a local hero after her quick thinking and confident action gave a collapsed stranger a fighting chance at life. Pauline W., who recently attended the course led by trainer Mark, found herself in a situation where she needed to apply her newly acquired skills in real life.

While walking her dog, Pauline encountered an unconscious woman. Relying on her training, she immediately dialled triple zero (000) for an ambulance and performed CPR for approximately six minutes until paramedics arrived.

"Please thank Mark for his skills and giving me the confidence to help the young lady," said Pauline, expressing her gratitude. Despite the uncertainty of the woman's condition, the attending paramedic commended Pauline's efforts, stating, "Very good CPR, by the way."

Mal Thompson, Managing Director of My First Aid Course, praised Pauline's bravery and effectiveness. "Pauline's story is a powerful testament to the importance of CPR training. It not only saves lives but gives individuals the confidence to act in emergency situations," said Thompson. He further highlighted that, according to research, immediate CPR from a bystander can double or even triple a cardiac arrest victim's chances of survival.

“CPR is something almost everyone from preschool age can learn and do, and the Australian Resuscitation Council states that any attempt at CPR is better than none at all.” Thompson said. “And rescue breaths are optional, if you’ve been trained.”

This incident underscores the critical impact of CPR training. In Australia, statistics show that less than 10% of people who suffer cardiac arrest outside the hospital survive. However, the survival rate significantly increases when bystanders perform CPR immediately.

My First Aid Course is committed to empowering more individuals like Pauline with the skills to make a difference in life-threatening situations. "We're dedicated to providing comprehensive training that equips our participants with not just the skills, but the confidence to use them when it matters most," Thompson added.

For more information on CPR courses and how you can be prepared to save a life, visit My First Aid Course's website.