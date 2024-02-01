Pet Supplements Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pet Supplements Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pet Supplements Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The pet supplements market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Pet Supplements Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pet supplements market size is predicted to reach $2.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

The growth in the pet supplements market is due to rising concerns about animal welfare. North America region is expected to hold the largest pet supplements market share. Major players in the pet supplements market include Nestle S.A., Bayer AG, Mars Inc., Zoetis Inc., Church & Dwight Co Inc., Bayer Animal Health, Hill's Pet Nutrition, iVet Professional Formulas.

Pet Supplements Market Segments

•By Supplement Type: Essential Fatty Acids, Probiotics, Antioxidants, Multivitamins, Enzymes, Other Supplements

•By Product Form: Chewable, Soft Gels, Capsules, Other Forms

•By Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Pets

•By Distribution Channel: Online E-commerce, Retail Stores

•By Application: Skin And Coat, Hip And Joint, Digestive Health, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global pet supplements market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pet supplements refer to substances that are intended for oral consumption by pets, whether in or on feed or offered separately, for a specific benefit. These supplements are concentrated ingredients that are added to the diet to provide nutritional or medicinal benefits.

