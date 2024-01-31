The benefits of transparency

2024 is an opportunity to reset the government’s approach to transparency – which has appeared to waver in recent years. Rejected Freedom of Information requests are increasing, the UK fell from 3rd – in 2014 – to 24th place in the OECD’s most recent open data rankings, and negative headlines around partygate, PPE procurement and ministers’ use of WhatsApp has created the perception of a government more inclined to cover up than open up.

The report draws on seven case studies – including Transport for London’s open data, government procurement contracts and MPs’ expenses – to assesses the benefits and drawbacks of greater transparency in government. While increased transparency can raise difficult questions for government and create work for officials, the report concludes that it can also deliver important benefits that ministers and senior officials should value.

To make the most of these opportunities, it recommends that: