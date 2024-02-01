Submit Release
Senator Cramer Statement on Voting Against EPA Assistant Administrator Nominee

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) issued the following statement after voting against Joseph Goffman to be Assistant Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Joe Goffman is a climate zealot who has played a primary role in some of the most excessive, overbearing rules the Biden administration churns out. His role as architect of the Clean Power Plan 2.0 is reason enough to vote against him, but he didn’t even meet his most basic commitment to me to meet with North Dakota regulators. His entire record shows he uses federalism for toilet paper.”

During Mr. Goffman’s initial hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, he committed to meet with North Dakota regulators. Nine months later during his next hearing, Mr. Goffman admitted to Senator Cramer he had still not met with North Dakota officials.

