New training package equips Viet Nam Women Union to advocate for more gender-responsive social protection policies

Gaps in Viet Nam's social protection exist, placing women at a disadvantage. The ILO and Viet Nam Women Union’s new online training package equips union workers at the central and grassroots level to fight for policies that ensure equal security for all.
