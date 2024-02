Senate Floor Calendar: Thursday, February 1, 2024

Senate Convenes at 11:00 AM

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION

SENATE CALENDAR

Thursday, February 1, 2024

6th LEGISLATIVE DAY

ROLL CALL

PRAYER

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

NEW MEXICO PLEDGE

READING OF THE JOURNAL

INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION

A. Bills

B. Joint Resolutions

C. Resolutions

D. Joint Memorials

E. Memorials

MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR

REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE BILL 137 SCHOOL BOARD TRAINING (STEWART/SOULES)

(2) SENATE BILL 153 EARLY CHILDHOOD FUND TRANSFERS (HEMPHILL)

(3) SENATE RULES COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION 1/a

APPELLATE JUDGES NOMINATION COMMISSION, CA/SJC AMENDED (DUHIGG)

BUSINESS ON PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

