Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, February 1, 2024

Thursday, February 1, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2024

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Thursday, February 1, 2024 – 9:30 AM OR AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR

– Room 322

9:30 AM

Full Committee Hearing

CS/SB 70 SUPREME COURT JUSTICE SALARIES (CERVANTES)

1:30 PM OR AT CALL OF THE CHAIR

Full Committee Hearing

HB 2 Briefing – HAFC

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177

Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177

Zoom Call: 1 (669) 444 9171

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Thursday, February 1, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

SB 169 LAND & WATER CONSERVATION FUND CHANGES (STEWART/NEVILLE)

SB 228 USE OF ENVIRONMENT FEES & FUNDING (PADILLA/STEWART)

SB 213 BLACK FIRE RECOVERY REPORTING (DIAMOND BRANTLEY)

SB 215 GEOLOGIC CARBON DIOXIDE SEQUESTRATION ACT

(SHARER/JARAMILLO)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748

Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748

Zoom Call: 1 (669) 900 9128

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Friday, February 2, 2024 – 9:30 AM – Room 311

SB 211 SCIENCE EDUCATION PROMOTION FUND (PADILLA)

SB 219 NALOXONE NASAL SPRAY IN HIGH SCHOOLS (MAESTAS)

SB 235 HIGHER ED STUDENT RETENTION & GRADUATION (MAESTAS)

SB 239 LOTTERY SCHOLARSHIP CHANGES (MUÑOZ/HEMPHILL)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412

Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412

Zoom Call: 1 (669) 900 9128

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair

Friday, February 2, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321

SCHROER, JEN PAUL appointment

AGING & LONG-TERM SERVICES DEPARTMENT (WIRTH)

SJR 2 BOARD OF REGENTS NOMINATING COMMITTEES, CA

(STEINBORN/HEMPHILL)

SJR 5 PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREE HEALTH CARE FUND, CA (GONZALES)

SJM 1 SUPPORT NATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE BANK (TALLMAN)

SJR 16 COUNTY OFFICIAL SALARIES, CA (NEVILLE/CERVANTES)

SJM 2 MISSING & MURDERED INDIGENOUS TASK FORCE (PINTO/LOPEZ)

SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:

Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844

Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844

Zoom Call: 1 (669) 900 9128

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Thursday, February 1, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 30 minutes after floor session. – Room 321



SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES

STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)



SB 121 SOLAR MARKET DEVELOPMENT TAX CREDIT CHANGES (STEWART)

SB 119 FLAT CORPORATE INCOME TAX RATE (WIRTH)

SB 181 CORPORATE INCOME TAX LIABILITY (WIRTH/CADENA)

SB 232 ENERGY STORAGE INDUSTRIAL REVENUE BONDS (WIRTH/CHANDLER)

SB 184 MOTOR VEHICLE TAX DISTRIBUTIONS (GONZALES)

SB 25 FEE-FOR-SERVICE PAYMENT RECEIPTS (MOORES)

SB 217 SEVERANCE TAX BOND FUND DISTRIBUTIONS (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 148 TAX & FEE ADMIN FEES (IVEY-SOTO/LANE)

SB 151 PREMIUM TAX TO EMERGENCY SERVICES FUND (CAMPOS/WOODS)

SB 72 TOBACCO PRODUCTS TAX RATE (HICKEY)

SB 100 GRT DISTRIBUTION TO HOBBS (MCCUTCHEON II)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

STBTC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294

Webinar ID: 856 1444 0294

Zoom Call: 1 (669) 900 9128