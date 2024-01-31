Congratulatory Messages from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written congratulatory letters to the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, on the occasion of His Majesty’s assumption of office. The text of the letters are appended.

31 JANUARY 2024

31 January 2024

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia

Kebawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia

Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong

Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar

Malaysia

Your Majesty,

On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on the historic occasion of Your Majesty's assumption of office as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia.

Your Majesty's dedication to the welfare and prosperity of your subjects is well known. I am confident that under Your Majesty's counsel and guidance, Malaysia will be brought to even greater heights.

Singapore and Malaysia share a close friendship that is built on strong people-to-people ties, besides the close cooperation between our governments and long-standing business relationships. I look forward to working with Your Majesty to ensure that these bonds continue to flourish, for the mutual benefit of both our peoples. In this regard, I would like to invite Your Majesty to make a State Visit to Singapore at your earliest convenience.

My wife and I offer our warmest wishes to Your Majesty and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah for continued good health and happiness. We look forward to seeing Your Majesties soon.

Yours sincerely,

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

31 January 2024

Your Majesty,

On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on the momentous occasion of your assumption of office as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia.

Your vision of a cohesive and forward-looking Malaysia augurs well for the country’s next bound of development. I am confident that Your Majesty will discharge the functions of the highest office in Malaysia with distinction and commitment.

The multi-faceted and enduring relationship between Singapore and Malaysia is grounded on our historical ties. Our two countries work closely on multiple domains, both bilaterally and within ASEAN. In an uncertain world, our partnership will be even more vital for the continued prosperity and security of our peoples. Singapore looks forward to strengthening our friendship and cooperation during Your Majesty’s reign.

Ho Ching and I wish Your Majesty and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah good health and happiness, and we look forward to welcoming Your Majesties in Singapore soon.

Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG

