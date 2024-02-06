Dale Audrey R.D.H. opens the doors again to treat patients

AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dale Audrey R.D.H., Natural Oral Care Expert, has opened her schedule again to help the public one mouth at a time.

After 15 years on the road, developing and marketing her unique natural oral care line, which is now sold globally, She feels it is time again to get back to the basics and revolutionize the way dentistry is done.

Offering a very "Undental Experience" Dale Audrey R.D.H., performs her very own special "Dental Spa Cleaning".

Using only Natural and Organic products in her very own designed dental experience.

" My patients actually fall asleep, or let out their anxieties in my ultra comfortable atmosphere during their cleaning"

" I understand how scary, stressful and expensive a dental procedure may be, and I can change all that."

"It literally has been my life long dream to actually change dentistry and make it totally opposite of how people experience this necessity for better health.

" I admit I'm spoiled, I was fortunate to grow up frequenting the most wonderful spas, since then, its been a huge part of my life and I want to share it with others" " I simply perform the dental cleanings as I would want to experience it myself."

Having optimum oral health is so important for a better quality of life and whole body wellness and now you don't have to be afraid to go to the dental office.

Dale Audrey R.D.H. is available by appointment only.

Call 1-877-866-8447