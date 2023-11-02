GRY MATTR Launches Globally: Redefining Sustainable Lifestyle Essentials

Gry Mattr Logo Blue Light Readers Sustainable Puffy Tote

Established Canadian Gry Mattr is expanding globally.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionaries Joe Mimran, renowned fashion designer and entrepreneur, and Roy Perlmuter, seasoned Global Head of Brand Development, proudly unveil the expansion of GRY MATTR in the United States. The brand, lauded for its success at the national retail giant Staples in Canada, is now poised to captivate a wider audience in the U.S. and globally, offering an extensive range of sustainable lifestyle essentials, including an innovative line of products such as FSC certified notebooks and journals, vegan leather totes and pouches, protective eyewear against the effects of blue light, hourglasses, and water carafes – each meticulously crafted to reflect a fusion of style, sustainability, and affordability.

Joe Mimran shares, "GRY MATTR stands as a testament to our dedication to minimizing environmental impact without compromising quality or design. From FSC-certified paper in our stationery products to our vegan leather totes, sustainability is at the heart of everything we create."

Roy Perlmuter further emphasizes, "Our partnership with Staples Canada has paved the way for a unique blend of style, quality, and innovation. We aim to extend this vision to a broader audience in the U.S., offering a better lifestyle experience without sacrificing quality, all at a more accessible price point."

Central to GRY MATTR's ethos is its use of innovative materials and sustainable production techniques. Organic cotton, recycled polyester, and plant-based alternatives are integrated into the brand's product lineup, significantly reducing reliance on non-renewable resources and waste generation. In addition to prioritizing sustainability, GRY MATTR is unwavering in its commitment to ethical manufacturing practices. Collaborating with factories adhering to stringent labour and environmental standards ensures fair wages, safe working conditions, and responsible waste management throughout the supply chain.

The brand's emphasis on affordability and accessibility is fundamental to both Mimran and Perlmuter. They strongly believe that sustainable lifestyle products should be accessible to a broader demographic. By offering high-quality, eco-friendly products at reasonable price points, GRY MATTR endeavours to inspire more conscious consumer choices.

For more information on GRY MATTR's sustainable offerings, please visit www.grymattr.com