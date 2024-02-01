Orcoda Limited and ShareRing Announce Strategic Collaboration

Orcoda Limited (ASX: ODA) and ShareRing Australia Pty Ltd have officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to integrate and cross-sell.

During development of the Orcoda Apps, we have identified substantial benefits in building digital ID features into our apps to enable instant verification of user identities.”
— Geoff Jamieson, Managing Director of Orcoda

Background
Orcoda specialises in providing its Transport Technology to various sectors and has developed three distinct apps, Orcoda Go, Orcoda Connect, and Orcoda Rental Connect. The company aims to extend its reach and explore synergies with ShareRing, a leading blockchain technology company known for its digital identity platform.

ShareRing is a leading blockchain technology company in the digital identity industry, using blockchain digital identities for customer ID verification and digitised data collection.

Purpose
This strategic collaboration will encourage both companies to share ideas, foster innovation, and collectively grow their respective businesses through mutually beneficial business opportunities.

ShareRing’s digital ID platform could integrate well with Orcoda apps particularly with the new Orcoda vehicle pooling/rental apps, where potential users can utilise ShareRing’s digital ID platform to provide and verify their personal information before finalising their bookings. Tim Bos is the founder and CEO of ShareRing who also co-founded Keaz, a global car-sharing technology provider.

Quote
Geoff Jamieson, Orcoda Managing Director, said: “During development of the Orcoda vehicle pooling/rental apps, we have identified there are substantial benefits in building digital ID features into these apps to enable instant verification of user identities. I am very impressed with Tim Bos and what he has done and believe there are a lot of commercial opportunities between Orcoda and ShareRing and I look forward to working together to create value for both companies.”

About

ORCODA Limited (ASX: ODA) is an integrated technology company that provides smart software solutions for transport logistics and transport infrastructure services. Our proprietary cloud-based, open ended, end-to-end software technology platforms have true optimisation capabilities, enabling clients to generate real time, fast, accurate and reliable information to make data-led decisions for the movement of people, parcels and goods, the assets they travel in and the infrastructure they travel on. Our transport infrastructure services via Betta Group deliver value-add solutions primarily in major road, rail and air infrastructure projects and is an integral part of achieving our smart city vision. Our clients come from a diverse array of industry sectors and include some of Australia’s largest companies operating in the resources (mining, oil & gas and infrastructure), transport logistics, distribution and healthcare transport sectors.

