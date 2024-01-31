Submit Release
THIRD DISTRICT COURT CRIMINAL COMMISSIONER NOMINATIONS

Posted: January 31, 2024

Salt Lake City, UT – The Third District Criminal Commissioner nominating committee submits the following names for public comment: Melissa Stirba, Todd Olsen, William Carlson.  Anyone wishing to make a comment regarding the following in relation to the potential appointment of the Criminal Commissioner position may do so within the next 10 days by sending an email to markp@utcourts.gov.

 # # #

