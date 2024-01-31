GEORGIA, January 31 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, Speaker Jon Burns, state elected officials, members of the General Assembly and community and religious leaders signed HB 30 today at a ceremony at the State Capitol.

The governor's remarks can be found below:

Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us as we sign this historic piece of legislation.

Nearly four years ago, I stood in this exact spot and signed House Bill 426, which was a significant piece of Hate Crime legislation passed following the tragic murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

I said then that the legislation did not right every wrong, but it was an important step.

Today, it is an honor to stand with each of you – legislators, community leaders, and fellow Georgians – as we take another step on that path, reaffirming our commitment to a Georgia where all people can live, learn, and prosper in safety. Because there is no place for hate in our state.

I want to start by thanking the Lieutenant Governor and Speaker for being here today and for their partnership.

I also want to give special recognition to Representatives Esther Panitch and John Carson, whose leadership on this issue is a reminder of what we can accomplish when we work together to address the needs and concerns of those we serve.

I also want to thank President Pro Tem John Kennedy and Minority Leader Gloria Butler who helped move it quickly through the Senate this session and all the legislators behind us who supported the bill.

Marty and I are also honored to be here with representatives from the faith community, local leaders, and a valued friend – both to our family and the State of Georgia – Consul General Anat Sultan-Dadon.

We are also joined by a very special guest: Jenny Sividya, who is a survivor of the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel. Thank you for being here, we are honored by your presence.

I also want to thank Attorney General Chris Carr and Commissioner John King for being here.

There has been a troubling rise in antisemitism across our nation in recent years, especially following the horrific terrorist attacks in Isarel on October 7 that claimed the lives of over 1,200 Israelis.

These acts of hatred have taken on many forms, including harassment, intimidation, and even violence.

Georgia has not been immune to that horrible reality.

Our Jewish citizens have experienced hate in the form of antisemitic flyers spread across neighborhoods, messages on social media calling for the death of Jews in Israel and around the world and even hateful gatherings outside synagogues.

So, we are all thankful for the perseverance and dedication shown in getting this bill across the finish line as we work together to send a clear, unified message.

In Georgia, we proudly stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters - today, and everyday!

With that, I’ll now sign HB 30 into law.