Constellation Class - FFG

Description

The Constellation-Class Guided-Missile Frigate (FFG 62) represents the Navy’s next generation small surface combatant. This ship class will be an agile, multi-mission warship, capable of operations in both blue-water and littoral environments, providing increased combat-credible forward presence that provides a military advantage at sea.

Features

FFG 62 will be fielded with multi-mission capability to conduct air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, electromagnetic maneuver warfare. These capabilities include an Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar (EASR), Baseline Ten (BL10) Aegis Combat System, an Mk 41 Vertical Launch System, communications systems, countermeasures, and added capability in the electronic warfare/information operations area with design flexibility for future growth.

Background

On April 30, 2020, the Navy awarded the Detail Design and Construction (DD&C) contract for 10 ships (one base-year ship and nine option ships) and obligated funding for FFG 62 to Marinette Marine Corporation (also known as Fincantieri Marinette Marine) in Marinette, Wisconsin. The contract was awarded through a full and open competition, with multiple offers received.

The program is transitioning from functional to detail design with Critical Design and Production Readiness Reviews planned prior to the start of lead ship construction in fiscal 2022.

On May 20, 2021, a contract option was awarded for the second frigate, USS Congress (FFG 63).

General Characteristics

Builder: Marinette Marine Corporation

Length: 496.1 feet

Beam: 64.6 feet

Displacement: 7,291 WT(lt)

Draft: 18 feet

Ships:

Constellation (FFG 62)

Congress (FFG 63)

Chesapeake (FFG 64)

Lafayette (FFG 65)