FEMA Spearheads Collaboration for Resilient Florida Communities

FEMA is proud to announce substantial achievements in strengthening resilience across several Florida communities. FEMA is working with the Interagency Recovery Coordination’s Targeted Recovery Support Unit and other local and federal agencies.

These collaborative efforts have provided remarkable progress in the historically underserved communities of the Azalea Park neighborhood in Orlando, the Goldsboro area in Sanford, and the Eatonville township in Orange County—areas profoundly impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Since 2023, FEMA's partnership with Christ the King Episcopal Church and its collaborators has been supporting the recovery of the Azalea Park neighborhood. With a specific focus on disaster resilience, we are actively coordinating with EPA, and the SBA to secure funding, facilitate grant applications, and conduct essential workshops for effective disaster recovery.

This collaboration goes beyond immediate relief efforts, with the goal of constructing a more resilient foundation capable of quickly responding to future disasters. Through sustained technical assistance, community meetings, and collaborative initiatives with the Alianza Center, our joint objective is to nurture resilience within the affected regions.

This joint initiative aligns with the vision of regional resilience, accentuating equity, inclusion, and building expanded community capacity. We are dedicated to collaborative action, working together to align organizational goals with the needs and aspirations of the communities we serve.

To assist in these efforts, the Alianza Center, through the Christ the King Episcopal Church, is applying for funds through the Inflation Reduction Act: NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge. Pending acquiring funding, our partnership will continue implementing changes within these communities, further enhancing their resilience to extreme weather conditions. This highlights the transformative impact of FEMA's leadership in creating enduring solutions for communities in need.

