MultiLane Launches Pulsar Range of Time Domain Reflectometers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MultiLane, leading HSIO test and measurement company, launched its latest test Time Domain Reflectometers (TDR): Pulsar, a 4-channel TDR and DSO.

The advent of 224Gbps/lane brings with it new considerations for switch design. Tighter design tolerances mean that hybrid cabled switches could offer a lower power alternative to pure PCB switches, but require a more comprehensive approach to impedance analysis.

Built to address the need for a high-throughput, scalable solution for system and host TDR testing, Pulsar is a 4-channel TDR analyzer that provides full SI insights with the detection of impedance mismatches, discontinuities, and skew measurements.

Designed with production testing in mind, each Pulsar unit can function independently or be connected together for a full 8 Tx/8 Rx solution, offering a scalable, high-throughput solution for parallel measurements – ideal for high-density ports. The TDR connects directly to the host ports with a low-cost, replaceable SMPM to QSFP-DD/OSFP cable.

“Our role as a test and measurement company is to streamline the cost of testing without compromising coverage,” said Elias Khoury, MultiLane Product Line Manager for TDR and cable and transceiver testing. “Pulsar is designed to address many of the pain points of switch and cable design, providing a solution that can be scaled precisely to our customer’s needs.”

The Pulsar range encompasses currently available 112Gbps/lane solutions, with a 12 ps rise time, and a 224Gbps/lane version with a 7 ps rise time coming later in 2024.

About MultiLane:

MultiLane Inc. is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions from 10G to 800G. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP-DD, OSFP, OSFP-XD and other leading standards. MultiLane’s products are used to test semiconductors, DACs, AOCs, active cables, optical transceivers, and system switch cards. MultiLane also offers compliance and interoperability test services along with highspeed design consultation and development services.

About

