The Illinois Liquor Control Act Turns 90 Today!

ILLINOIS, January 31 - Happy 90th birthday to the Liquor Control Act of 1934! The Act, which regulates the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcohol within Illinois, first took effect on January 31, 1934.





When the 21st Amendment was ratified in 1933, officially ending Prohibition in the United States after 14 years, every state in the nation, including Illinois, sought to enact laws with safety measures to regulate the sale of alcohol. These new laws were designed to permit the lawful sale and consumption of alcohol without welcoming back the health and societal issues that resulted from excessive consumption, excessive sales, and lackluster alcohol manufacturing standards.





The Liquor Control Act was Illinois' response to the end of Prohibition. The Act created a licensing system to regulate those who make, transport, deliver, store, and sell alcohol in Illinois. The Act also created the Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), tasked with enforcing the Act to protect the health, safety, and welfare of all people in Illinois.





"I understand people think of alcohol regulation as an antiquated concept, but as our understanding of addiction and science increases, the need for a strong and effective Liquor Control schema is more critical than ever," said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner. "We need to continue ensuring manufacturers and retailers are not enticing the practice of over consumption or underage drinking through the use of marketing strategies as well as ensure people struggling with addiction have the information and resources available to get help."





With American alcohol consumption steadily increasing since the 1970s and the alcohol market constantly expanding with new products, the ILCC's job is just as important as it was in 1934. The ILCC closely monitors changes in the alcohol market and ensures that its enforcement methods continue to advance to keep up with modern innovations in the manufacture and sale of alcohol in the State.





About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission





The Illinois Liquor Control Commission's mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors and through the development of strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol products and the provision of training and education on responsible beverage service.



