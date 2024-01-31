The Public Service Commission of South Carolina has scheduled four days of public night hearings in Docket No. 2023-70-G, which involves Dominion Energy South Carolina, Inc.’s request for a rate increase in its natural gas rate schedules and tariffs. These public hearings will take place on the following dates at the listed locations: ﻿ July 31st at 6 p.m.--Lonnie Hamilton, III Public Services Building, Charleston County Council Chambers (4045 Bridgeview Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405)

August 1st at 6 p.m.--Aiken County Government Center Council Chambers, 3rd Floor (1930 University Parkway, Aiken, SC 29801)

August 3rd at 6 p.m.--Francis Marion University, Robert E. McNair Science Building, Chapman Auditorium (4800 Heyward Drive, Florence SC 29506)

August 21st at 6 p.m.--Public Service Commission Hearing Room (101 Executive Center Drive, Columbia, SC 29210)

In their application before the Commission, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Inc. has proposed a rate increase for residential (Rate 32S and Rate 32V) and commercial (Rate 31) ratepayers. The average monthly bill impact is projected to be an increase of $3.95 (6.22%) for the average residential (Rate 32S and Rate 32V) customer and $7.87 (6.23%) for the average commercial (Rate 31) customer.

All Dominion Energy South Carolina, Inc. ratepayers are invited to speak before the Commission to share their opinion of the company’s request and their experiences with past service from the company. Testimony is limited to three minutes and witnesses will be called up in the order in which they signed up to speak. Witnesses can only testify at one of these four public night hearings. Dominion Energy South Carolina, Inc. customers who wish to testify in these hearings can do so by preregistering in one of three ways: Email communications@psc.sc.gov with their name, telephone number, and physical address and whether they intend to testify in Aiken, Charleston, Columbia, or Florence.

communications@psc.sc.gov Complete the survey at this link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/N65LYGW

www.surveymonkey.com/r/N65LYGW Call 803.896.2639 and leave a message with their name, telephone number, and physical address and whether they intend to testify in Aiken, Charleston, Columbia, or Florence.

Preregistration is required. The deadline to preregister is 4 p.m. on Friday, July 28th, 2023.

For more information, please reach out to the Public Service Commission at contact@psc.sc.gov or at 803.896.5100.