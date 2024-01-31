St. Johnsbury - Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A4000739
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel
STATION: VSP- Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME:01/31/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: 138 Emerson Road, Topsham
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Uknown
AGE:N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Scott Farquharson
AGE:53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/31/24 at 1018 hours, Farquharson contacted the Vermont State Police to advise that his camp was broken into on Emerson Road, Topsham. Farquharson advised between the hours of 4 PM on 1/30/24 and 10 AM on 1/31/24 someone forced entry into the camp and stole approximately ten cordless DeWalt tools. If anyone has information on the incident, please contact the Vermont State Police, Saint Johnsbury.
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME:N/A
COURT:N/A
LODGED - LOCATION:N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
