St. Johnsbury - Request for Information

CASE#:24A4000739

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel

STATION: VSP- Saint Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME:01/31/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: 138 Emerson Road, Topsham

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Uknown

AGE:N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Scott Farquharson

AGE:53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/31/24 at 1018 hours, Farquharson contacted the Vermont State Police to advise that his camp was broken into on Emerson Road, Topsham. Farquharson advised between the hours of 4 PM on 1/30/24 and 10 AM on 1/31/24 someone forced entry into the camp and stole approximately ten cordless DeWalt tools. If anyone has information on the incident, please contact the Vermont State Police, Saint Johnsbury.

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME:N/A

COURT:N/A

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.