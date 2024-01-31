Submit Release
St. Johnsbury - Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:24A4000739

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Chad Weikel                           

STATION:  VSP- Saint Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:01/31/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: 138 Emerson Road, Topsham

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Uknown                                               

AGE:N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Scott Farquharson

AGE:53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/31/24 at 1018 hours,  Farquharson contacted the Vermont State Police to advise that his camp was broken into on Emerson Road, Topsham. Farquharson advised between the hours of 4 PM on 1/30/24 and 10 AM on 1/31/24 someone forced entry into the camp and stole approximately ten cordless DeWalt tools.  If anyone has information on the incident, please contact the Vermont State Police, Saint Johnsbury.

 

 

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME:N/A          

COURT:N/A

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A   

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

