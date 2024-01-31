The Orlando Magic Team Up with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Sire Spirits for a ‘Premium’ Partnership

Jackson's foundation, G-Unity, will partner with the Magic on community initiatives in February

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orlando Magic announced today a multiyear partnership with multi-hyphenate Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Sire Spirits. The partnership makes the premium wine and spirits company the Official Spirit of the Orlando Magic and will showcase Jackson’s award-winning Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne brands.

"The Magic are thrilled to team up with Sire Spirits and we welcome them to our partnership family," said Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters. "As two companies that are committed to excellence, we look forward to growing this partnership and connecting both of our brands in support of our local community.”

Partnership elements include entitlement of the Branson Bar on the Terrace Level and the Sire Spirits SKYLOUNGE both at the Kia Center. Other brand integrations include in-arena digital signage during all Magic home games, along with co-branded digital and social content.

“I’m thrilled to bring Sire Spirits to the Orlando Magic team,” said Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. “I’m excited to spend more time in the Orlando market along with my G-Unity Foundation. We will do great things for the community.”

In addition, and to tip the partnership off, Sire Spirits and Jackson’s foundation, G-Unity, will partner with the Magic on community initiatives in February. Two upcoming initiatives include a supporting partnership of the Magic’s Black Business Summit and participation in the team’s Share the Magic program, which provides Magic game tickets to disadvantaged groups in the community. The G-Unity Foundation, founded by Jackson in 2003, supports programs that foster social and leadership skills in young people living in cities nationwide.

As a multi-faceted musician and entrepreneur Jackson’s company, Sire Spirits, was founded on the same attributes of hard work, quality and excellence. It has grown to a widely recognized brand featured in some of the top hotels, resorts, casinos, restaurants, nightclubs, bars and multiple professional sports venues across the country.

About Sire Spirits

Sire Spirits founded in 2014 by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson produces premium wine and spirits under the brand names Le Chemin du Roi Champagne (“The Kings Path”) and Branson Cognac both of which have quickly become Award winning brands. Le Chemin du Roi Champagne and Branson Cognac are nationally distributed and featured in top hotels, resorts, casinos, restaurants, nightclubs, bars and now professional sports venues across the United States.

About G-Unity Foundation

Founded by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson in 2003, the G-Unity Foundation supports programs that foster conscious capitalism as well as social and leadership skills for youth nationwide. Through both public and private partnerships, The G-Unity Foundation works to fund, administer and support programming aimed at serving communities in need. In Houston, the G-Unity Foundation partners with the Houston Independent School District to create The G-Unity Business Lab at six (6) High Schools. The after-school entrepreneurship program, offers students the chance to learn core business values and teaches practical skills to develop business ideas with input from area business leaders, corporations and visiting professors, including Jackson. In connection with Jackson’s growing professional sports partnership program, the G-Unity Foundation has expanded its reach as a close working partner with the respective charitable foundation arms of the Houston Rockets, the Houston Astros, the Houston Texans, the Sacramento Kings, the Indiana Pacers, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Vegas Golden Knights, and the Washington Commanders. Additionally, Jackson remains active contributing his time and resources to support various community outreach programs and charities including the NAACP Toy Drive, Houston's Christmas Eve Super Feast, the Houston Symphony, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the American Cancer Society and various, local, regional and National charities. Every Thanksgiving, Jackson and his Foundation sponsor Turkey Drives in multiple cities across the US. To learn more about Jackson's The G-Unity Foundation and to support his charitable endeavors, please visit www.gunityfoundation.org.

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning six division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $29 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 34 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, 2021 G League champions; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming of the NBA 2K League. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Kia Center – voted by fans no. 1 in the NBA for game experience; honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ Customer Experience Award; named SportsBusiness Journal's Sports Facility of the Year; and awarded the Venue Excellence Award (VEA) by the International Association of Venue Managers. For ticket information, visit OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.