Avaamo launches its GenAI App on the Enterprise Healthcare App Marketplace to Boost Patient & Employee Experience
Avaamo’s leading AI-powered intelligent chat and voice-enabled virtual assistant to deliver personalized patient care to Epic customers
This partnership with Avaamo, and its integration into MyChart®, has been a very important step in personalizing the experience for our patients.”LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaamo, the leader in generative AI for patient and employee experience, today announced the redeployment of its generative AI platform application on the Epic ‘Showroom’ for third-party vendors. Avaamo’s generative AI platform application comes with new pre-built connections, enabling Epic users to instantly deploy the power of generative AI to enhance and optimize patient and employee experiences. Avaamo's generative AI technology enables global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding self-service experiences, and Epic is the market leader in comprehensive health record (CHR) technology.
“This partnership with Avaamo, and its integration into MyChart®, has been a very important step in personalizing the experience for our patients,” said Manny Rodriguez, Chief Marketing, Experience and Customer Officer, UCHealth.
Avaamo’s HIPAA-compliant AI-powered intelligent chat and voice-enabled virtual assistants are built with the full suite of Epic integrations, ensuring patients receive the help they need in every step of the care journey with their healthcare provider. With years of experience, a dedicated team and a robust library of healthcare workflows, Avaamo offers the fastest deployment on the market.
By deploying Avaamo's virtual assistants, providers can deliver responsive, personalized patient care at scale through a simple voice and text-based conversational interface. Patients simply ask their healthcare provider questions and concerns and receive an immediate resolution, without having to navigate call centers, portals or wait on hold. In addition to answering healthcare-related questions, the Avaamo intelligent virtual assistant is capable of handling common patient requests 24/7.
Avaamo’s pre-built workflows combine conversational and generative AI technology, outreach campaigns, healthcare domain expertise, and integrations to automate nearly any use case, such as:
• Reset your MyChart® password over the phone or chat, or create a new MyChart® account.
• Stay on top of your appointments (reminders, rescheduling, cancellations, new appointments).
• Generate FAQs from the entire website or other source.
• Avoid unnecessary MyChart® messages.
• View your medications and request a refill.
• View and understand your test results.
• Call/text patients to guide them through care journeys, such as preparation and follow-up around a colonoscopy.
• Find a doctor or location.
• Pay a bill.
• Symptom checker and triage.
To learn more about Avaamo’s AI-powered intelligent chat and voice-enabled virtual assistants, please visit: https://avaamo.ai/healthcare-overview/
About Avaamo:
Avaamo is an advanced multimodal generative AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding self-service experiences. Its patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, and generative AI, and call center automation. Avaamo supports self-service interactions across Healthcare, HR, IT, and customer service for leading global companies. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ common enterprise applications. Visit avaamo.AI to witness how Avaamo is shaping the future of generative AI-enabled conversational enterprises. Join us at the forefront of innovation!
Epic and MyChart are trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.
