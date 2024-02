Media Advisory: Community Violence Advisory Board Meeting

Raleigh, N.C.

When: Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 1201 Front St, Raleigh, NC 27609

Agenda:

Morning Session (10:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.)

10:00 a.m.- 10:30 a.m.: Opening and In-Person Introductions

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Presentation by Shantay Jackson

11:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.: Break

11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.: Presentations from DHHS and DPS Data Teams

12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.: Focus on Community Violence Intervention (CVI) Programs

12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.: Lunch Break

Afternoon Session (1:45 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

1:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Breakout Sessions in Three Teams

2:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.: Team Short Presentations

2:45 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.: Wrap Up