Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,831 in the last 365 days.

Blue Bamboo Chef & Owner Dennis Chan Takes the Spotlight on the Cover of Edible Magazine's 50th Issue

Blue Bamboo Canton Bistro Logo

National Prize-Winning Sunshine State Mandarin Orange Cake

National Prize-Winning Sunshine State Mandarin Orange Cake

Blue Bamboo Chef Dennis Chan At Edible Magazine Launch Party

Blue Bamboo Chef Dennis Chan At The Edible Magazine Launch Party

We strive to provide our guests with a unique and unforgettable dining experience, and this recognition only motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of traditional Chinese cuisine.”
— Dennis Chan, Blue Bamboo Owner & Chef
JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Bamboo's head chef and owner, Dennis Chan, is making waves in the local food scene as his restaurant graces the cover of Edible Magazine's 50th issue for Northeast Florida. This prestigious honor is a testament to Chef Chan's dedication to creating a unique and upscale dining experience at Blue Bamboo.

Edible Magazine is known for featuring local food and drink options, recipes, sustainability tips, and more in several communities across the United States. Their Northeast Florida edition is no exception, showcasing the best of the region's culinary scene. And this month, they have chosen to highlight Chef Chan and Blue Bamboo.

In an exclusive interview with Edible Magazine, Chef Chan shared his thoughts on the workforce and creating a fine-dining experience for their guests. He also introduced their newest addition to the team - a food-serving robot named Booey. This innovative technology allows their employees to focus more on providing exceptional service to their guests.

To celebrate the launch of this special issue, Edible Magazine hosted a launch party at Josephine's on Tuesday, January 16th. The event was a night to remember as they recognized Chef Chan and his team for their outstanding contributions to the Jacksonville food scene.

Chef Chan expressed his gratitude for being featured on the cover of Edible Magazine's 50th issue, saying, "It's an honor to be recognized by such a reputable publication. At Blue Bamboo, we strive to provide our guests with a unique and unforgettable dining experience, and this recognition only motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of traditional Chinese cuisine."

Blue Bamboo has been a staple in the Jacksonville community since its opening in 2005. With Chef Chan at the helm, the restaurant has received numerous accolades and continues to be a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

Don't miss out on the latest issue of Edible Magazine, featuring Chef Dennis Chan, Blue Bamboo, and Booey. People can visit Blue Bamboo at their Mandarin location for a one-of-a-kind dining experience that combines traditional Chinese flavors with modern techniques.

Dennis Chan
Blue Bamboo
+1 904-646-1478
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Blue Bamboo Chef & Owner Dennis Chan Takes the Spotlight on the Cover of Edible Magazine's 50th Issue

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more